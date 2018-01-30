

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is facing an impaired driving charge after a crash in Mount Dennis early Tuesday morning.

The three-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision crashed into a store in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the store at the time.

One female, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested at the scene for allegedly driving while impaired.