One person found dead in the water near Rouge Beach: paramedics
Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead near Rouge Beach.
Published Saturday, September 9, 2023 4:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 9, 2023 4:07PM EDT
One person has been found dead in the water near Rouge Beach, Toronto paramedics say.
Emergency crews responded to an unknown trouble call at the Scarborough beach at 1:44 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, they located an individual without vital signs in the water.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.