One person is dead after a house fire in Georgina Friday afternoon.

York Regional Police said the fire broke out at a residence on Highway 48, near High Street, just after 3 p.m.

Crews arrived and found the home fully engulfed, police said.

One person was found dead inside the home.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Police said the Ontario Fire Marshal was called and is investigating.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to please come forward,” police said, asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7341 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.