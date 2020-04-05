One person found inside car with serious injuries after shooting in Thorncliffe Park
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 11:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 5, 2020 11:25PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Thorncliffe Park Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive just before 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, the victim was found inside a car with very serious injuries.
Paramedics are performing CPR on the victim, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.