One person found shot in lobby of building in Liberty Village: police
Police have cordoned off a building in Liberty Village following a shooting.
Published Thursday, February 8, 2024 6:19PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2024 6:19PM EST
One person has been injured in a shooting in Liberty Village, police say.
It happened at a building on Ordnance Street, in the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West, shortly before 5 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim in the lobby with a gunshot wound, police say.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting may have occurred on another floor. No suspect information has been released.