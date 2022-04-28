One person has been found without vital signs in a car in the city's Swansea neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police said they located a male victim inside a car with vital signs absent. Life-saving efforts are underway to revive him.

Evidence of gunfire was also found at the scene, police said.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said, but no suspect information was immediately available.