One person has been taken to hospital after being found in a home in North York with high levels of carbon monoxide on Sunday night.

Toronto Fire said they were called to a home on Lomar Drive, in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, after one person was found unconscious.

Firefighters arrived and detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the residence, initiating a hazmat level two response.

One unconscious person was rescued from the home. Toronto paramedics said they transported a victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, four other occupants were evacuated and treated at the scene.

Toronto Fire said they have not determined which equipment caused the incident.