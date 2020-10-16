One person has been transported to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood.

It happened near Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at around 9:20 .a.m.

Police say initial reports indicate that a man in his early 20s was shot in the arm and hand in the area.

Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark blue, four-door Nissan Maxima.