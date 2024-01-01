One person hospitalized following Scarborough townhouse fire
One person is in hospital following a townhouse fire in Scarborough on Monday. CP24
Published Monday, January 1, 2024 8:43PM EST
Police say the three-alarm fire broke out at a residential townhouse in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
Homes adjacent to the original site of the fire have also been evacuated due to “some spread,” according to Toronto Fire. A TTC bus has been brought in to shelter displaced residents.
Road closures in the area are ongoing.
This is a developing story. More to come.