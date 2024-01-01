Police say the three-alarm fire broke out at a residential townhouse in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Homes adjacent to the original site of the fire have also been evacuated due to “some spread,” according to Toronto Fire. A TTC bus has been brought in to shelter displaced residents.

Road closures in the area are ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.