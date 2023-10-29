One person hospitalized following three-vehicle collision in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Sunday, October 29, 2023 11:28PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2023 11:57PM EDT
One person was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Sunday evening.
The collision happened at the intersection of McCowan and Kingston roads.
Toronto police said that they were called to the scene at 8:08 p.m.
Police said that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate.