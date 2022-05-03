One person hurt in Corktown shooting: police
Police are seen on Queen Street East in Corktown after a shooting on May 3, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Tuesday, May 3, 2022 7:08AM EDT
One person was injured in a shooting that occurred inside a shisha lounge in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to 372 Queen Street East, just east of Parliament Street, at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting inside a shisha lounge.
A victim from the incident made their own way to St. Michael’s Hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Forensic identification officers were seen on Queen Street after the incident.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.s