One person in critical condition after being rescued from apartment fire in west end
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Wednesday, November 16, 2022 7:27PM EST
One person is in critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in the city’s west end on Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out in a unit on the 14th floor of a building on Lansdowne Avenue near Dupont Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Toronto Fire said crews arrived and located one person inside a unit.
The individual was rescued and subsequently taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The fire has since been knocked down. The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.