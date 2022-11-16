One person is in critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in the city’s west end on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out in a unit on the 14th floor of a building on Lansdowne Avenue near Dupont Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said crews arrived and located one person inside a unit.

The individual was rescued and subsequently taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The fire has since been knocked down. The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.