One person in critical condition after industrial accident at Ontario Place: police
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:22AM EDT
One person has sustained life-threatening injuries following a reported industrial accident at Ontario Place.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m.
Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.
Firefighters and paramedics have also been called to the scene.
The province is currently working to redevelop the site into a spa and waterpark.
More details to come…