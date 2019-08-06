

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





One person is in critical condition and a second victim sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Brampton.

The incident occurred near Chrysler Drive and Queen Street East at around 11 p.m.

In a tweet on Monday night, police wrote that multiple people were seen fighting in the area and four were initially taken to hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that two people suffered stab wounds and one of the two victims is listed in critical condition.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident but police have not said what charges they are facing.

The investigation is ongoing.