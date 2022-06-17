One person is in custody after an individual was assaulted in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street sometime around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a man assaulting a woman nearby.

A victim was transported to hospital by emergency run, officers say. It is not clear how serious their injuries are.

Police say that a male is in custody in connection with the incident.

The TTC says there is a subway closure on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington due to a security incident, but have not said if it is related to the alleged assault.