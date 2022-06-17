One person in custody after assault in Etobicoke
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Share:
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 1:32PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 17, 2022 1:32PM EDT
One person is in custody after an individual was assaulted in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street sometime around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a man assaulting a woman nearby.
A victim was transported to hospital by emergency run, officers say. It is not clear how serious their injuries are.
Police say that a male is in custody in connection with the incident.
The TTC says there is a subway closure on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington due to a security incident, but have not said if it is related to the alleged assault.