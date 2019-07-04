

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man was transported to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds in Mississauga last night.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was found at Stanfield Road and Queensway East at around 11:20 p.m., but the stabbing occurred elsewhere.

According to police, a fight escalated and resulted in the stabbing.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.