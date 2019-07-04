One person in custody after man found with stab wounds in Mississauga
Police tape cordons off the scene where a man was found with stab wounds Wednesday July 3, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:58AM EDT
A man was transported to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds in Mississauga last night.
Peel Regional Police said the victim was found at Stanfield Road and Queensway East at around 11:20 p.m., but the stabbing occurred elsewhere.
According to police, a fight escalated and resulted in the stabbing.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.