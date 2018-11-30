

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is in custody after an overnight homicide at an apartment in Hamilton, police confirm.

Police were called to an apartment building on Melvin Avenue near Parkdale Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that a male was found in a third floor unit without vital signs. He was then pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not provided any information about the cause of death nor have they confirmed the age or gender of the victim.

They say that they are appealing to members of the public who might have further information about the homicide.

Charges have not yet been laid against the person taken into custody.