Toronto police have one person in custody after a passenger at a Toronto subway station was shot at using a replica firearm, or BB gun, on Thursday.

Police said they received reports that a group of teens was armed with a replica firearm or BB gun and that a female passenger had been shot at just before 12 p.m.

Shortly after, police said they had four people detained and one in custody. Injuries appear minor, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…