Ontario Provincial Police say they have one person in custody after shots were fired at officers in a standoff in Brant County, west of Hamilton.

Shortly after 7 a.m., OPP said they were responding along with Six Nations Police to an "active weapons incident" on Six Line between Chiefswood and Tuscarora roads in Ohsweken.

Police said they were asking residents to shelter in place and for motorists to avoid the area.

They later said that a barricaded person had discharged a firearm at police officers, but no injuries were reported.

At around 9:15 a.m., police said that one male had been taken into custody without incident and that there were no injuries.

The shelter in place order has also been lifted.

There was no immediate word on possible charges