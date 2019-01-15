One person in custody after stabbing in city's east end
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 5:05AM EST
Police say one suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end.
The incident occurred in the area of Upton Road and Warden Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Paramedics confirmed one person was transported from the scene to a trauma centre suffering from stab wounds.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police told CP24 on Tuesday morning that the victim is currently in stable condition.
One suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police say.