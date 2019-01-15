

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end.

The incident occurred in the area of Upton Road and Warden Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics confirmed one person was transported from the scene to a trauma centre suffering from stab wounds.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police told CP24 on Tuesday morning that the victim is currently in stable condition.

One suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police say.