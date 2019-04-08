One person in custody after stabbing in Scarborough
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 6:29AM EDT
One person is in custody after a stabbing at a Scarborough apartment building.
It happened in the hallway of an building on Tuxedo Court, near Markham Road, at around 2:05 a.m.
Toronto police said a male victim sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.
A male suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face charges in the incident, police said.
Police did not say what led to the altercation.