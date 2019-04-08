

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is in custody after a stabbing at a Scarborough apartment building.

It happened in the hallway of an building on Tuxedo Court, near Markham Road, at around 2:05 a.m.

Toronto police said a male victim sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A male suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face charges in the incident, police said.

Police did not say what led to the altercation.