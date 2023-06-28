One person in custody after three people injured in stabbing at University of Waterloo
Waterloo regional police can be seen on the University of Waterloo campus on Wednesday. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2023 4:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2023 4:31PM EDT
Three people have been hospitalized after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have released a few details about the incident but said one person had been taken into custody.
Meanwhile, there is no word on the extent of the injuries of the victims and their current conditions.
In a tweet, the university said it is supporting the investigation and “there is no further risk to our campus community.”