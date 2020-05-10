One person has been arrested after a multi-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Milner Gate, just north of Steeles Avenue West, for reports of a crash.

A York Regional Police deputy inspector told CP24 an officer was on the way to a related call when a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road.

Police said the officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but a short time later, the officer located the same vehicle involved in the crash.

“(The) suspect put up a bit of a fight with officers,” police said, but they wouldn’t not provide any further details on the altercation.

There is no information on how many were injured in the collision, but police said the injuries do not appear to be serious at this time.

At this point, the crash is being investigated as a dangerous driving incident, police said.