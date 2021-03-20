One person is in custody for impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 50 and Cortrelle Boulevard.

Peel police said one of the drivers attempted to speak to the other driver but got dragged.

A woman in her 20s was transported to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.

The other driver then fled the scene, police said, but was later located at their home in York Region and taken into custody.