A female has been taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Dixie and Burnhamthorpe roads just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, however, Peel EMS told CP24 that she is conscious and breathing.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police.

The intersection is currently closed and police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.