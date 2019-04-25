

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a highrise apartment building in Mississauga overnight.

Fire crews were called to 2185 Sheridan Park Drive, in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street West at around 2 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Reports from the scene indicate that the fire broke out at an apartment on the 10th floor of the building.

The entire building was evacuated, but most residents were eventually allowed to return to their units.

There is no word so far on what caused the fire.