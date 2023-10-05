One person in hospital after Moss Park stabbing
Police vehicles are pictured at the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne streets following a stabbing Thursday October 5, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
One person is in hospital following a late-night stabbing in Moss Park.
Toronto police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street for a stabbing late Wednesday night.
Officers found a man suffering from injuries at the scene.
He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made so far and no suspect description has been released.