

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is in hospital following a shooting in the Agincourt area in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

It happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Police said between four and 10 shots were heard before a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Officers later located shell casings at the scene.

One victim was later dropped off at a hospital with a lower body injury. They were then transferred to a trauma centre for further care.

Police said they are looking to speak with the person who drove the victim to hospital.