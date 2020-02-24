

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a stabbing in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond Hill.

It happened outside a restaurant near Yonge Street and King Road in the Oak Ridges area Monday evening.

One person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, York Regional Police said.

Police said they will be combing through surveillance footage to try and identify a suspect.

It is not clear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

Poice are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators.