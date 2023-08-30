One person has been taken to hospital after a transport truck rolled over in a collision with three other vehicles on Highway 401 in Bowmanville.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Liberty Street early Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a tractor trailer hauling steel collided with three passenger vehicles.

One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, OPP said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

One eastbound lane and two westbound lanes of the highway were closed from Bowmanville Avenue to Liberty Street because of the crash.