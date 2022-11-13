One person has been rushed to hospital after a vehicle reportedly went over a guardrail and into a ravine in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Royal York Road and Bloor Street West.

Police say one person was transported to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown and no further information about the victim has been released.

Police say they are on scene investigating and that Royal York Rd. is closed at Bloor St. W in both directions.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.