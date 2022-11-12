One person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Brampton shooting
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Saturday, November 12, 2022 5:06PM EST
One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Brampton.
Peel police said it occurred in the area of Bellchase Trail and Highway 50, north of Cottrelle Boulevard, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A male victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released, but they are believed to have fled in a vehicle.