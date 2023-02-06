One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Caledon early Sunday morning.

Caledon OPP say it happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Peace Court, off of Albion Trail.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a small, black sedan. No other suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam or home surveillance footage from the area at the time of the shooting to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.