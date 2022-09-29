A person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont. Thursday morning.

Caledon OPP responded to reports of a collision in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road, shortly after 6:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located one occupant who was transported to a trauma centre.

No other injuries have been reported.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 10 are currently closed at King Street, along with eastbound lanes on Old School Road at McLaughlin Road.

Police are on scene investigating and say the closure will remain in effect for several hours.