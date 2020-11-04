One person has been critically injured in a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police said they were called to the intersection of Stouffville and McCowan roads for reports of a head-on crash.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Stouffville Road is closed between McCowan Road and Kennedy Road. Police said to expect the closure to last for several hours while police investigate.