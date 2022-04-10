One person in life-threatening condition after crash on QEW in Oakville
Published Sunday, April 10, 2022 7:52PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 10, 2022 7:52PM EDT
One person has been critically injured in a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville.
The Ontario Provincial Police said it happened Sunday evening on the Niagara-bound lanes of the highway near Ford Drive.
Police said one person was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW at Ford Drive and the westbound lanes of Highway 403 at Upper Middle Road.