One person in life-threatening condition after house fire in Vaughan
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Vaughan on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Share:
Published Sunday, April 24, 2022 5:27PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 24, 2022 5:27PM EDT
One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Woodbridge Sunday afternoon.
Vaughan Fire said the fire broke out at a home on Adrianno Crescent in the area of Weston and Langstaff roads.
An occupant of the home was rescued and is in life-threatening condition, Vaughan Fire said.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.