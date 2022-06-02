One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in Mississauga
Published Thursday, June 2, 2022 8:12PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 2, 2022 8:12PM EDT
A male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga Thursday night.
Officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Queensway East around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
The victim was found at the hospital, investigators said. He is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
No information about suspects have been released by police.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.