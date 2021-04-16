One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 7:14PM EDT
One person has been critically injured in a shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Queens Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue West, Friday evening.
When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim has been transported to a trauma centre.
Police said several people were seen fleeing the scene through a ravine.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.