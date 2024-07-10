One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (CP24)
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2024 4:20PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2024 4:52PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. about someone being found with a gunshot wound in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Signet Drive, east of Weston Road.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.
Meanwhile, police say an SUV was seen fleeing the area, but it is unclear if it is connected to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.