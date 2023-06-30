One person in life-threatening condition, another in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating a double shooting in Scarborough.
Share:
Published Friday, June 30, 2023 3:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 30, 2023 3:42PM EDT
At least two people have been seriously injured after being shot in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 2:40 p.m. to respond to reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.
Police added that there were reports of “multiple injuries.”
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that two adults were transported to a trauma centre. One of the victims is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious condition.
Meanwhile, no suspect information has been released, but police said the vehicle involved is a black SUV.