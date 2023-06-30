At least two people have been seriously injured after being shot in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 2:40 p.m. to respond to reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Police added that there were reports of “multiple injuries.”

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that two adults were transported to a trauma centre. One of the victims is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious condition.

Meanwhile, no suspect information has been released, but police said the vehicle involved is a black SUV.