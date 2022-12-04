One person is in critical condition following a Saturday evening shooting in Mississauga.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at 3420 The Collegeway, which is south of Burnhamthorpe Road and east of Highway 403.

According to Peel Regional Police, the shooting involved two men, one of whom sustained life-threatening/life-altering injuries. That person has been taken to a trauma centre, police said.

The other victim has minor injuries.

Officers located both victims at the hospital, Insp. Tim Nagtegaal, of Peel Regional Police, told CP24.

He said the incident appears to be an isolated one and there is no risk to public safety, adding investigators do not believe the shooting is connected to a nearby residence.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with dashcam or security video of the area or incident is urged to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.