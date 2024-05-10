One person in serious condition after apparent stabbing at park in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Published Friday, May 10, 2024 5:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2024 5:23PM EDT
One person has been hospitalized after an apparent stabbing in Brampton Friday afternoon.
Peel police say they responded to a fight in a park south of Clark Boulevard.
A male victim suffered possible stab wounds, police say.
Peel paramedics told CP24 he was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Meanwhile, police say they are looking for at least two suspects. No descriptions have been released.