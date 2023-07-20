One person in serious condition after collision between bicycle, car in East Gwillimbury
Published Thursday, July 20, 2023 7:38PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a bicycle and a car in East Gwillimbury.
York Regional Police say it happened in the area of Highway 11 and Sherwood Glen shortly before 7 p.m.
A male was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.