One person in serious condition after daylight shooting in Oshawa
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation in Oshawa on Thursday afternoon. (Durham Regional Police)
Share:
Published Thursday, September 9, 2021 1:23PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a daylight shooting in Oshawa.
It happened near Ritson Road and Bond Street at around noon.
Images from the scene show a sedan in the middle of the roadway with front end damage visible. Police tape is also seen stretching across the roadway.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
Police say that nearby roadways are closed due to the investigation.