One person in serious condition after shooting in Oshawa
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Oshawa that sent one man to hospital on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
Published Saturday, January 27, 2024 7:22PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2024 7:22PM EST
A shooting in Oshawa has left one man seriously injured, Durham police say.
Officers responded to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street on Saturday for reports of an armed person.
When they arrived, police say officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre in serious condition.
Meanwhile, a male suspect was taken into custody, police say.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.