A shooting in Oshawa has left one man seriously injured, Durham police say.

Officers responded to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street on Saturday for reports of an armed person.

Durham Regional Police

When they arrived, police say officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre in serious condition.

Meanwhile, a male suspect was taken into custody, police say.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.