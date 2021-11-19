One person was injured after glass fell from a downtown condo building and onto the street below on Friday morning.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at a condo building under construction on Front Street near Spadina Avenue.

Viewer video of the incident shows what appears to be a glass door dangling from high above for several minutes.

The door then slams into the side of a building, shattering a glass window in the process.

The woman who took the video told CTV News Toronto that she started filming immediately upon seeing the “door spinning” because she knew “it wasn’t going to end well.”

She said that the door hung precariously for a while but “eventually swung into the building and shattered,” causing a large quantity of glass to fall to the ground.

Police say that one person was injured as a result of the incident, though they say that their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Front Street has been closed between Spadina Avenue and Portland Street and people are being advised to use caution in the area.