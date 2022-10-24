At least one person is injured after a fight that reportedly involved hundreds of people in a parking lot in Mississauga Monday night.

UPDATE:

- To repeat, things have calmed down and #PRP are remaining on scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 25, 2022

Peel Regional Police say they responded to reports of a large fight in a parking lot in the area of Goreway and Etude drives at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say they found once person with injuries who was assessed by paramedics.

Police say they remain on scene and that the people involved in the fight have calmed down.

Police suggested the fight broke out in a mall parking lot, but it is unclear why the group was gathered or began fighting.

Goreway Drive will be temporarily closed in both directions between Etude Drive and Morning Star Drive to facilitate the clearing of vehicles, police say.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.