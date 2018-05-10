

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital after several vehicles collided in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road, with one vehicle striking a tree.

Police initially said there were reports that multiple people were injured, including a baby. However Toronto Paramedic Services said just one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

One vehicle reportedly fled the scene, police said.