One person was taken to hospital after a motorized scooter collided with an unmarked police vehicle in the West Queen West area overnight.

It happened overnight on Niagara Street, south of Queen Street West.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police said they were investigating the person riding the scooter for possible impaired driving.

The officers inside the vehicle were not injured.

It’s not clear whether the Special Investigations Unit might invoke its mandate.